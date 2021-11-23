Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO-BASED human rights groups have expressed concern over the country's wildlife laws, which they say offer more protection to animals than to human beings, who end up being attacked or killed by them.

This came out at a meeting to discuss climate change and water rights in southern Africa, and trends and opportunities for local researchers and activists.

The meeting was organised by the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights.

It was attended by academics, members of civic society organisations, and Southern Africa Human Rights Watch director Dewa Mavhinga.

Belinda Ncube, a Bulawayo resident, said people were losing several livestock due to human-wildlife conflicts.

"There is a case of a man who was fined US$20 000 for killing a leopard which had attacked his goats. He set a trap for the leopard and killed it. When we come to policy issues, we find that the leopard is more protected than humans," she said.

"The man lost his livestock, but no one speaks about the issue of compensating him for the loss. The laws speak for the leopard, not the man. We need that balance and academic research on the issue."

Ncube was referring to a case which happened in June 2020 where Amos Moyo (79) of Thuthukani Village, which is on the edge of Hwange National Park, was ordered by the courts to compensate the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to the tune of US$20 000 after he trapped and killed a leopard.

"There is evidence that we are not wanton poachers because we live with wildlife, and we still have more than
70 000 elephants," Ncube said, adding that there was need to harmonise environmental management, land reform and compensation laws to protect humans.

Another activist chipped in: "We know the path that the elephants follow whenever they cross from Botswana, but we do not remove the endangered people to protect them from wild animals. Every year, elephants kill people."

Human-wildlife conflicts have been escalating in the country amid reports that they are caused by the scarcity of resources such as water and pastures.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso fires blanks

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Is Mnangagwa's security more important than our national security?

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1579 Views

2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

19 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 minors die in car boot

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

19 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

19 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

20 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

20 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days