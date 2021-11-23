Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Harare City town clerk Tendai Mahachi has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in a matter where he was accused of criminal abuse of office by corruptly awarding millions of United States dollar tenders for waterworks during his tenure in
office.

Mahachi, who was represented by Tapson Dzvetero, was being charged together with Simon Muserere, Christopher Magwenzi Zvobgo, Misheck Bvumbi, Masiye Kapere, Wilton Janjazi, Pauline Macharangwanda and Urayai Mangwiro for allegedly corruptly awarding a tender valued at US$13,8 million for the rehabilitation of the Firle Sewage Digester and Ancillary Works.

They were also accused of corruptly awarding a tender for the rehabilitation of Firle and Crowborough Sewage Works valued at US$18,1 million to Sidal Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, which had no capacity to execute the required work.

Sidal allegedly, in turn, sub-contracted Energy Resources Africa Consortium to do the work, thereby breaching Harare City Council tender procedures.

The High Court had acquitted the accused persons on the basis that the manual used as evidence had been put in place by an illegal commission and had not been adopted or regularised.

But State prosecutor chief law officer Chris Mutangadura appealed to the Supreme Court, saying the High Court erred in discharging the accused persons.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Nicholas Mathonsi, Alphas Chitakunye, and Lavender Makoni dismissed the State's appeal saying the accused person's guilt was not proved beyond reasonable doubt, and that the appeal by the State was without merit.

"The guilt of the respondents was not proved beyond reasonable doubt. The appeal is without merit. In the result, it be, and is hereby ordered that the appeal is dismissed," the bench ruled.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Harare, #Mahachi

Comments


Must Read

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

2 hrs ago | 835 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bosso fires blanks

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Is Mnangagwa's security more important than our national security?

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1579 Views

2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

19 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 minors die in car boot

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

19 hrs ago | 513 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

19 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

19 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

20 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

20 hrs ago | 705 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days