Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is battling to conclude its restructuring exercise due to violent clashes among supporters, which have affected several provinces, it has emerged.

Several provinces, especially in Midlands, Mashonaland West, Harare and Mashonaland Central, have been affected by factional fights as the ruling party prepares for provincial elections next month.

In Manicaland, two Zanu-PF youths were dragged to court on Thursday to answer to charges of malicious damage of property after they allegedly stoned a vehicle belonging to Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro.

The accused youths, Malcolm Masarira (31) and Occasion Chimwendo (33) appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Kata and were remanded on $10 000 bail each to December 14.

Court papers allege that the two stoned Madiro's Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle in October at the 220km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway.

The vehicle was being driven by Ndava Mapungwana, who is the Transport deputy minister's official driver.

One of the stones allegedly struck the windscreen of the vehicle, hit the driver on the chest and damaged the steering wheel.

In Harare, acting chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa and aspiring chairperson Godwin Gomwe are also embroiled in a legal battle after violence erupted in Epworth last month.

Gomwe is accused of assaulting Masimirembwa, who last week told NewsDay that "body movements" were normal in any contestation.

There were gunshots in Kwekwe two weeks ago when two rival factions clashed at the party district offices as factionalism continued to rear its ugly head in Zanu-PF.

Several people have been appearing in court in the Midlands province on various charges, including violence that engulfed the district since the beginning of the restructuring exercise.

In Mashonaland East, Zanu-PF women's league national secretary for administration Monica Mutsvangwa and legal affairs secretary Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana are in a fierce fight over the party's provincial chairperson post, a development that has irked members of the province.

The chaos in the province started after the reinstatement of provincial co-ordinating member Nyarai Tsvuura as the provincial women's league boss following resolutions made by the central committee at the October national annual conference held in Bindura.

Tsvuura was removed from the top post in 2019 after being accused of "gossiping", but was found not guilty by the national disciplinary committee, leading to a central committee decision to reinstate her. She was, however, blocked from resuming her duties, with Mutsvangwa and Mangwana claiming the move had been overtaken by events.

In a letter addressed to provincial chairperson Michael Madanha dated November 15 and seen by NewsDay, Mutsvangwa said the position taken by both the central committee and the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) was incorrect.

"This position taken by your PCC is incorrect, and an abrogation of Zanu-PF procedures. The NDC reinstated Tsvuura in June 2019 which the central committee report correctly captures. However, what the report does not capture is that after NDC reinstated Tsvuura as acting chairperson, this was implemented by the late JB (former Transport minister Joel Biggie) Matiza, who was the provincial chairperson by that time," the letter read in part.

"A team led by the national secretary for commissariat, in the women's league, (Maybe) Mbowa was deployed to the province and held a meeting with the provincial women's league executive on September 25, 2020. During this meeting, an election to choose a substantive chairperson was conducted and the candidates were Tsvuura and Gororo. The results were 25 for Gororo and three for Tsvuura."

Another letter from Mangwana addressed to the Zanu-PF women's league boss, Mabel Chinomona, dated November 16 also said that the central committee could not nullify what was already on the ground.

The provincial members have said they would only comply with the central committee recommendations.

In a letter in response to Mutsvangwa dated November 17, provincial secretary for administration Kudzai Majuru, who recently announced Tsvuura's reinstatement, said only the central committee could reverse the decision.

Majuru claimed that the province was correct in reinstating Tsvuura as the provincial women's league boss.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bosso fires blanks

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

12 hrs ago | 940 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Is Mnangagwa's security more important than our national security?

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1579 Views

2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

19 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 minors die in car boot

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

19 hrs ago | 514 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

19 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

19 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

20 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

20 hrs ago | 705 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days