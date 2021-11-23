Jilted lover stabs woman to death

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for a local man for murder which occurred in Chiredzi, where he stabbed his ex-lover five times using a knife leading to her instant death.The incident occurred at Chiredzi dump site, last week.Police confirmed the gruesome incident saying the suspect only known as Guilty knived his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Zibwowa, five times over unknown reasons."The now deceased, who was now co-habiting with another man (35), died while the new lover escaped from the jilted man's wrath," said the police."We are now appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station."