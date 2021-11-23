Mnangagwa mourns Munatsi

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has consoled the Munatsi family following the death of prominent banker and Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi who died in a mysterious inferno at his home in Harare early on Monday morning."The death early this morning of our inaugural chief executive Officer of ZIDA, in unclear circumstances came to me as a shock. A leading banker, visionary business leader, and outstanding farmer, Douglas Munatsi had become our point man in operationalising our nation's One-Stop Investment Project for improving the investment climate and ease of doing business for our country," the President said.The President added that through the leadership of Mr. Munatsi, Zimbabwe was able to make an impression in a short space of time to global investors."We have lost a creative business leader and a great patriot, making our nation all the poorer for it."On behalf of Government and my own behalf, I wish to console the Munatsi family, especially Amai Munatsi and the children who now have to face the world without a husband and loving father respectively. As we await completion of police investigations into this fatal fire incident, may they continue to find comfort and solace in the visible footprints the late departed made in serving his country," the President said.