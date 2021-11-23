Bev mesmerises Bulawayo once again

News / Local

by Staff reporter

UNDOUBTEDLY talented, energetic and erotic raunchy dancer Bev is maturing like wine as every time she takes to the stage, she gives it her best.She was in Bulawayo again this past weekend and performed at a sold-out show at The Palace in Bulawayo. Bev arrived in the city on Saturday from a performance in Gwanda, giving revellers goosebumps to be part of the fate.With resident DJs warming up the stage with Zimdancehall hits of the likes of Tinodhakwa Here Boyz by Legion to Amapiano hits that include Abalele by Kabza De Small, the night was poised to be full of energy and fun.When Bev took to the stage shortly after 7pm, everyone was on their feet with some even climbing on top of the tables in order to have a glance of her pure artwork.Backed by the Sexy Angels, Bev gave people the value for their money through her dances with the highlight song being the hit Chitekete.