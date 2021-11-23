No covid deaths in last 24 hours in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zero people succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, while the country recorded 40 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.Zimbabwe has so far recorded 133 991 cases, 4 705 deaths and 128 655 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 96 percent, with active cases going up to 631All the cases are local transmissions.The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 3 770 032 people having received the first dose, while 2 797 808 people got the second jab.A total of 5 494 people received their first jab on Sunday and 2 758 their second jab. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 49 from 45.As of November 28, 2021, at 3PM, there were 17 people that were hospitalised with two new admissions. Two people were admitted to the intensive care unit, while 13 had mild to moderate symptoms. No one was asymptomatic.Harare recorded the highest number of 16 cases followed by Manicaland with 10 cases. Masvingo had six cases and Mashonaland East recorded four cases.Mashonaland West had two cases, while Matabeleland North and Bulawayo recorded one case each.