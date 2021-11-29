Latest News Editor's Choice


Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police are keen to interview a woman believed to be among the last people to see prominent banker, Mr Douglas Munatsi alive before his death in a mysterious fire at his Harare apartment early Monday morning.

Police have since questioned at least five people in connection with the case. Mr Munatsi was the chief executive for the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

It is understood the businessman was alone in his penthouse at the upmarket Northfields apartments in Harare when a fire engulfed his room.

Among those that have been interviewed are the informant and neighbour Mr Charles Gardner (32),  a security guard at the flats Shupai Zifunge (47) and Martin Chitura (41) of Borrowdale who was employed by Mr Munatsi as a personal driver.

Others are Saurosi Marichambo (53) who was employed by the now deceased as a chef since 2020 and the deceased's younger brother Cardmelon Munatsi (47) of Kunatsa Estates, Matepatepa area.

They all informed the police the last time they had communicated with Mr Munatsi. The matter is being handled by detectives from CID Homicide.

Mr Gardner resides on the 10th  floor, while Mr Munatsi occupied the 9th floor.

Investigations show that at around 2.50am on Monday, Mr Gardner was awakened by an explosion-like noise.

Mr Gardner went to the balcony to check where the noise was coming from and saw smoke coming from Mr Munatsi's apartment.

He also heard a voice that was shouting for help and then alerted the fire brigade at the same time running down to the ground floor to seek help.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed that the main bedroom was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that all windows and doors were broken while all the furniture in the bedroom had been burnt.

Mr Munatsi's body was found in the main bedroom with some burns on the hands and legs.

The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem.

Source - The Herald

