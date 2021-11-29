90 Zupco buses arrive

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
The latest batch of 90 Golden Dragon buses has arrived in Harare and will be commissioned into the Zupco fleet this week to keep up the momentum of expanding the public transport system.

This batch is timely as the country approaches the festive season.

The buses were imported by the Government through the Durban port in South Africa before being driven to Harare via Beitbridge.

Law enforcement agents have been battling to eliminate illegal transporters and unregistered vehicles which are carrying travellers at undesignated points creating chaos and unnecessary traffic jams as well as risking the health of passengers.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Mudangwa said the buses were at the Zupco depot in Belvedere, Harare where they would be commissioned before being distributed across the country.

"We have received 90 buses today and the date of commissioning is yet to be announced," he said.

President Mnangagwa commissioned the previous deliveries of 450 Golden Dragon buses this year from China usually in batches of 50.

While Zupco is working on extending its Harare passenger rail service to Norton, the passenger company is also revamping the trains to make them more comfortable to passengers.

Zupco has restored the lighting system on the Mufakose train and it is work in progress for the Ruwa and Tynwald trains which will also be painted to give them a new look.

Source - The Herald

