Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nakamba feeling the love from home

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MARVELOUS NAKAMBA is feeling the warmth of the support he is getting back home and hopes his stint will inspire a new generation of Warriors to play in the English Premiership.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a resurgence at Aston Villa under new manager,Steven Gerrard.

He told the Aston Villa television channel he gets motivated by the feeling there is an army of Zimbabweans, following his game, every time he is on the pitch.

The former Bantu Rovers star is now in his third season in the English Premiership, although it has not been an easy ride, for him.

He said his involvement, in one of the best leagues in the world, should be a huge inspiration to young Zimbabwean players, who hope to follow his path, one day.

"It (the support) motivates me and I think it also gives courage and belief back home for young players, who have the dream to play in the Premier League, for them to feel and believe that it's possible,'' he said.

"They can make it.

‘‘They just have to continue doing their best in everything that they do.

"To my fellow Zimbabweans back home, thank you for the love and support that you show me.

‘‘To all the young aspiring footballers in Zimbabwe, it's possible to play in the Premier League, just keep on believing and don't let anyone tell you that it's not possible.''

Nakamba also used his Twitter platform to encourage a number of young Zimbabweans to dream big.

He was back in the headlines at the weekend, following his superb performance, in the Villa colours.

Nakamba saw little game time, under previous manager Dean Smith, and the lack of minutes badly affected his form, and confidence.

He was an unused substitute in three of Smith's final six Premier League games in charge at Villa Park.

But, there has been a big change, since the arrival of Liverpool legend, Gerrard. Nakamba has played every minute of Gerrard's first two matches, at the helm of the Birmingham club, and was instrumental in both wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Villa beat Brighton 2-0, with the Zimbabwean star, one of the best players, for the hosts.

But, he could have played his best match this season at Selhurst Park, on Saturday, clinching the club's man-of-the-match poll.

He enjoyed rave reviews, with a 51.9 percent vote, in the poll, for man-of-the-match.

Nakamba ended up miles ahead of Scotland international midfielder, John McGinn, who came in second place, with 27.2 percent of the vote.

A total of 22 071 votes were cast.

While he was delighted, to have earned recognition for his individual display, he insisted team results always meant more to him.

"I have had quite some (good matches) but, for me, it's always about the collective, as a team,'' he said.

‘‘If we do well, as a team then afterwards, personal (plaudits) as well.

"It doesn't matter like that to me, as long as the team does well, it's more important for me.''

This is the first time this term Nakamba has played 90 minutes in back-to-back league games.

The Warriors midfielder said he was enjoying life under the new manager.

"I have enjoyed it (working under the new management) and, also, they have been speaking to each and every player, in terms of how they want us to play, what they want us to improve and have been on us every time,'' he said.

‘‘Which is a good thing for us, because it helps us improve, in a lot of things.

"So far, I think it has been helpful, in terms of making us believe, making us improve and to keep on trying our best, in the aspects where they feel we are stronger.

‘‘They are giving us more options for us to get better and better.

"It has been a good feeling, especially winning back-to-back in the Premier League, and also in our situation, after going five games, without a win.

‘‘Now, I think we can work on the back-to-back wins. It's a good feeling. It has been fantastic."

Nakamba is likely to get a third successive start against champions Manchester City, in another league match, tonight.

Villa are currently 13th on the league table, with 16 points, from 13 starts.

"Each and every game, especially in the Premier League, is always a tough game and, of course, now playing Manchester City, it's not easy.

"But, I think, we just have to give everything and continue competing like what we have been doing.

‘‘When we play at home, with our fans behind us, it's always a massive boost for us," said Nakamba.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Nakamba, #Soccer, #PSL

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 293 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 626 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 209 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 66 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 60 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 65 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 28 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 22 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1162 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

18 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 845 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3055 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days