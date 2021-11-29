Nakamba feeling the love from home

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MARVELOUS NAKAMBA is feeling the warmth of the support he is getting back home and hopes his stint will inspire a new generation of Warriors to play in the English Premiership.The 27-year-old is enjoying a resurgence at Aston Villa under new manager,Steven Gerrard.He told the Aston Villa television channel he gets motivated by the feeling there is an army of Zimbabweans, following his game, every time he is on the pitch.The former Bantu Rovers star is now in his third season in the English Premiership, although it has not been an easy ride, for him.He said his involvement, in one of the best leagues in the world, should be a huge inspiration to young Zimbabwean players, who hope to follow his path, one day."It (the support) motivates me and I think it also gives courage and belief back home for young players, who have the dream to play in the Premier League, for them to feel and believe that it's possible,'' he said."They can make it.‘‘They just have to continue doing their best in everything that they do."To my fellow Zimbabweans back home, thank you for the love and support that you show me.‘‘To all the young aspiring footballers in Zimbabwe, it's possible to play in the Premier League, just keep on believing and don't let anyone tell you that it's not possible.''Nakamba also used his Twitter platform to encourage a number of young Zimbabweans to dream big.He was back in the headlines at the weekend, following his superb performance, in the Villa colours.Nakamba saw little game time, under previous manager Dean Smith, and the lack of minutes badly affected his form, and confidence.He was an unused substitute in three of Smith's final six Premier League games in charge at Villa Park.But, there has been a big change, since the arrival of Liverpool legend, Gerrard. Nakamba has played every minute of Gerrard's first two matches, at the helm of the Birmingham club, and was instrumental in both wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.Villa beat Brighton 2-0, with the Zimbabwean star, one of the best players, for the hosts.But, he could have played his best match this season at Selhurst Park, on Saturday, clinching the club's man-of-the-match poll.He enjoyed rave reviews, with a 51.9 percent vote, in the poll, for man-of-the-match.Nakamba ended up miles ahead of Scotland international midfielder, John McGinn, who came in second place, with 27.2 percent of the vote.A total of 22 071 votes were cast.While he was delighted, to have earned recognition for his individual display, he insisted team results always meant more to him."I have had quite some (good matches) but, for me, it's always about the collective, as a team,'' he said.‘‘If we do well, as a team then afterwards, personal (plaudits) as well."It doesn't matter like that to me, as long as the team does well, it's more important for me.''This is the first time this term Nakamba has played 90 minutes in back-to-back league games.The Warriors midfielder said he was enjoying life under the new manager."I have enjoyed it (working under the new management) and, also, they have been speaking to each and every player, in terms of how they want us to play, what they want us to improve and have been on us every time,'' he said.‘‘Which is a good thing for us, because it helps us improve, in a lot of things."So far, I think it has been helpful, in terms of making us believe, making us improve and to keep on trying our best, in the aspects where they feel we are stronger.‘‘They are giving us more options for us to get better and better."It has been a good feeling, especially winning back-to-back in the Premier League, and also in our situation, after going five games, without a win.‘‘Now, I think we can work on the back-to-back wins. It's a good feeling. It has been fantastic."Nakamba is likely to get a third successive start against champions Manchester City, in another league match, tonight.Villa are currently 13th on the league table, with 16 points, from 13 starts."Each and every game, especially in the Premier League, is always a tough game and, of course, now playing Manchester City, it's not easy."But, I think, we just have to give everything and continue competing like what we have been doing.‘‘When we play at home, with our fans behind us, it's always a massive boost for us," said Nakamba.