Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube should scrap the US$50 temporary and refundable tax imposed on mobile phones, MPs and analysts attending a post budget seminar suggested on Tuesday.

Prof Ncube presented his budget before Parliament last Thursday and proposed the introduction of the US$50 duty fee on cellphones but with that tax being refunded within 30 days if import duty had been paid on the cellphone when it was imported. The Minister introduced the tax to make smuggled phones closer in price to legally imported phones. If import duty was not paid when the phone was imported the Treasury will keep the US$50.

However, despite the fact that the refundable levy is designed to curb smuggling and will be refunded to those buying legally-imported phones, buyers will still be out of pocket for the US$50 while the checks are being made. The levy will be paid through the mobile operator when the phone is activated to accept the SIM card.

Senate deputy president Lieutenant-General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya also proposed a review of the mobile phone levy saying efforts should be made to promote e-learning.

"The Levy of US$50 on cell phone handsets to be collected will discourage the use ICTs especially in a time when we want to speed up e-learning in remote areas. I therefore call upon the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to review the levy proposal on cell phones. Other countries are actually zero rating these gadgets to support usage in line with the digital revolution so that ‘no one is left behind,' he said.

Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira said the mobile phone tax proposal had been rejected at the pre-budget seminar held in Victoria Falls last month.

"We rejected the proposal and I am surprised that he included it in the budget. What does it mean to the adoption of e-learning?" Chief Charumbira said.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) urged MPs not to pass the budget, saying it was unrealistic.

Economist Gift Mugano said the new albeit temporary tax was harsh and against the spirit of a digital economy that Government was trying to promote.

Meanwhile, Portfolio and Thematic Committees yesterday began hearings from line ministries and other entities on the allocations they received in the 2022 budget.

Prof Ncube presented a $927 billion budget from requests fromm line ministries of $2,7 trillion.

Yesterday Auditor General Mrs Mildred Chiri said her office had been allocated $3,01 billion from a bid of $7,3 billion.

She said while the allocation was in line with international standards of allocating 0,1 percent of total budgets to audit offices, the money was not enough to cater for the needs of her office especially improving conditions of service for employees.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zifa, #Khama, #Retire

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 320 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 409 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 223 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 72 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 126 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 37 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 23 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

18 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days