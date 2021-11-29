Latest News Editor's Choice


Council recruits more traffic cops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Harare City Council has certified 166 new municipal police officers to boost traffic management in the CBD and assist in reducing congestion during peak hours.

Speaking at the certification of the municipal traffic officers, acting Harare mayor Councillor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa said there was need to improve visibility of council law enforcement officers. Mayor Mutizwa said the officers had recently been increased from 270 to 1 139 officers who were trained by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on technical knowledge and skills which were critical in building a competent force within the city.

He said the local authority was working towards reducing unemployment and curbing manpower shortages.

"The new officers will be recruited from residents. The certified municipal traffic officers are going to work towards the achievement of world class city status," he said.

Clr Mutizwa said Government was committed to ensuring peace and safety of the public.

"Government supported council to acquire $50 million towards purchase of 12 vehicles and 50 motorbikes as part of a capacity building initiative for traffic enforcement.

"There are many challenges affecting the council including drug abuse, illegal vending and street kids which we can help to solve," he said.

ZRP Deputy Commissioner General, Lorraine Chipato said traffic management was also part of their mandate and was straining the already limited human resources base.

With the certification of the municipal police officers, the duties would be shared.

"The training and eventual certification of the municipal traffic officers will lessen that burden in our shared and collective responsibility to tame the traffic jungle in the Sunshine City," she said.

A certified traffic officer, Trust Mloyi, said there was need for more one-way streets to help reduce accidents.

"Motorists must be educated on road signs. Roads must be maintained and there is need for one way streets to help reduce head on collisions," he said.

Another municipal officer, Terrence Nyamhondera, said the main focus area was to end corruption.

"My aim is to carry out my duties professionally and work very hard to reduce corruption," he said.

Nyasha Majuro said the serious challenge of traffic congestion motivated the traffic officers to embark on this journey.

"We are going to work in assisting motorists to drive safely while paying more attention to road signs to reduce traffic congestion which is the reason I joined the municipal traffic officers," she said.

Another female municipal police officer, Judith Nhedzi said: "I am overwhelmed and looking forward to working efficiently following the knowledge we got from the training," she said.

Source - The Herald
