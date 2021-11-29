Latest News Editor's Choice


Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
EIGHTEEN magistrates were sworn-in on Monday by acting chief magistrate Faith Mushure in Harare, bringing the total number of magistrates to 235.

The newly-sworn in magistrates; Hezel Tariro Chimbire, Ayanda Phyllis Dhlamini, Jacqueline Ngwarai Gwara, Tafadzwa Gwaze, Gamuchirai Gore, Patricia Gwisai, Caroline Kaitano, Zibusiso Linda, Chiedza Manase, Nyaradzo Sarudzai Manokore, Nothando Mathe, Tariro Mudzingo, Fungai Muringi, Ivy Musavengana, Polite Mushangazhike, Maxwell Ncube, Noticia Shenje and Rejoice Sibanda are expected to help clear court cases backlog.

Of the 18 new magistrates, 16 are female, while two are male.

In her speech, Mushure said the new magistrates would assist in clearing court cases that had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic after lockdowns were imposed.

She said the Judiciary was promoting gender balance.

"We swore in 18 magistrates and 16 are female, while two are male. It shows that we promote gender balance as male magistrates dominate the Judiciary," Mushure said.

"We are in the process of building more courts. We have a backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most trials were not being carried out in favour of remands. This caused a rise in cases awaiting trial," she said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

