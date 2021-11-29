Latest News Editor's Choice


Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

by Staff reporter
2021-11-29
CONSTRUCTION of Hwange Teachers' College, which will be the first training institution for teachers in Matabeleland North province, is set to begin early next year.

This was revealed by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo on Monday while commissioning an early childhood education (ECD) block at Nechibondo Primary School in Hwange.

The college is currently operating from rented premises.

"The teachers' college is currently operating using rented premises, but I understand that land for the construction of the offices and a campus has already been offered by the Hwange Local Board.  Construction is expected to commence early next year," Moyo said.

"Hwange Teachers' College will assist in addressing the shortage of teachers in the province," he said.

Since independence, Hwange has always relied on teachers trained at the United College of Education and Hillside Teachers' College in Bulawayo as well as the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College in Gwanda.

Moyo said the classroom block at Nechibondo was constructed using devolution funds.

"Under devolution, citizens are involved in setting the development agenda in their communities," Moyo said.

He said the emphasis of all developmental projects should be high quality, so that they achieve their intended impact on communities.

"Substandard work on projects by contractors will never be tolerated. Let me warn local authorities in the province that failure to come up with high-quality projects amounts to sabotaging the government which is providing financial resources for development.

"I also urge councillors to play an oversight role on projects being implemented by local authorities to ensure that they are of the required standards. This will ensure that councillors bring the best service to the people."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

