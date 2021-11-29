Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TSHABALALA Extension in Bulawayo has been hit by diarrhoea, with over 500 families affected after they allegedly drank contaminated water.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is struggling to provide potable water to residents.

Tshabalala Extension Residents Association chairperson Webster Tsondayi yesterday told Southern Eye that residents experienced running tummies after drinking council water during the weekend.

BCC adopted a 72-hour water-shedding regime, saying it was necessitated by power cuts.

Residents said when water was restored, it was not clean.

"There are about 500 households that are affected. Most people started falling sick on Saturday. There was no water from Monday to Thursday and when it was restored, people drank it and fell sick.  People are experiencing running stomachs, vomiting, backaches, body weakness and loss of appetite," Tsondayi said.

He said the matter was reported to council, which promised to visit the affected area to collect samples, adding that arrangements would be made to ensure sick residents are treated at the local council clinic free of
charge.

Sibonginkosi Ngwenya, a resident, told Southern Eye that members of her family were affected, including her 19-year-old son who is set to sit for Advanced Level examinations tomorrow.

"My son is likely to miss the examinations because of the illness.  The worst part is that he is supposed to sit for the Maths paper. I do not know whether he will be allowed to sit in future," she said.

Paul Makhureya said he and his family were rushed to hospital where they were admitted after the infection.

Council's health services deputy director Charles Malaba said they were seized with the issue.

"I am aware of the issue, but I cannot comment on whether they (infections) were caused by contaminated water or not. We have collected samples for testing and the results take about two to three days to come out,'' Malaba said.

In 2020, a diarrhoea outbreak hit Luveve suburb where it claimed 13 lives and infected over 1 000 others.

In July, reports emerged of a diarrhoea outbreak in Emganwini high-density suburb.  Residents complained of sewage flowing into their homes, exposing them to water-borne diseases.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 296 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 379 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 627 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 210 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 252 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 60 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 28 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 22 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1162 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

18 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3055 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days