Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has begun negotiations with South Africa over the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) arrangement after the neighbouring country said it would not extend them beyond December 31.

South Africa's Cabinet gave ZEP holders a 12-month grace period to apply for other permits or risk being deported.

The announcement has caused panic among several thousands of Zimbabweans who are ZEP holders.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi urged ZEP holders to stay calm and comply with the South African Cabinet decision, adding that negotiations had started between the two countries.

Hamadziripi said they would urge their South African counterparts to disseminate information on time as such decisions impacted the livelihoods of thousands of people.

"It is the embassy's expectation that this decision will be implemented with the minimum of disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the affected individuals and their families. The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe takes note of this decision by the government of the Republic of South Africa, a close neighbour with which Zimbabwe enjoys excellent relations," Hamadziripi said.

"The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe urges and encourages all its nationals, beneficiaries of the special dispensation, to comply with this decision and to co-operate in its implementation."

At the beginning of the programme 12 years ago, 300 000 people applied for the Dispensation of Zimbabwean Permit, which provided for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a five-year period.

They then renewed them under the Zimbabwean Special Dispensation permit in 2014.

The number of applicants shrunk to 182 000 under the ZEP in 2017.

Over three million Zimbabweans are believed to be in South Africa, a huge number being undocumented.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 331 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 704 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 227 Views

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 75 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 68 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 38 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 25 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

19 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days