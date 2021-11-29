Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Underfunding fuelling police corruption'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHAIRPERSON of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs, Levy Mayihlome has said police officers have become corrupt because their parent ministry is underfunded to meet their needs.

Mayihlome said this on Monday during the 2022 post-budget seminar in Harare.

In his 2022 national budget statement presentation last week, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube allocated $49,4 billion and $61,5 billion to the Home Affairs and Defence and War Veterans ministries, respectively.

But Mayihlome said this was not enough to maintain law and order in the country.

"We always take peace for granted.  Due to lack of funding, we have caused our police officers to be very corrupt.

"Unfortunately, that is now creeping into other uniformed forces.  We have not been adequately funding our security sector for many years.

"A stitch in time saves nine. We have created big holes because we are not funding the security sector and we are ashamed to talk about it. I think that is an important sector because without peace and security, there is no development. Peace is the foundation of development" Mayihlome said.

In his budget statement, Ncube said it was imperative to fund the security sector to execute its mandate.

He said a programme towards procurement of operational vehicles was underway, targeting 920 vehicles with additional ones to be purchased in 2022.

"Government has embarked on upgrading and rehabilitation of infrastructure of the security sector whose implementation will be further enhanced in 2022, leveraging on their in-house expertise among other quick win implementation modalities," Ncube said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #MDC, #Probe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

1 hr ago | 321 Views

'Students paraded as MDC Alliance defectors'

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Munatsi death: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 686 Views

Govt imposes mandatory quarantine

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Uk tells Zimbabwe to probe MDC Alliance activist's death

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe govt begins SA permits extension negotiations

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 74 Views

2 more expecting mothers raped at Maphisa Hospital

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Social media troll apologises to Makandiwa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Govt, teachers' rift widens

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Construction of Hwange Teachers' College set for next year

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Court cases backlog expected to ease as 18 magistrates are sworn in

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK not to meddle in Zimbabwe affairs

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Man fraudulently acquires 'dead' SA-based businessman's farm

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe-British actor among frontrunners to be next James Bond

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife fit to face trial

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Council recruits more traffic cops

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Church loses bid to dismiss school head, deputy

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Concern over US$50 cellphone tax

1 hr ago | 64 Views

ZIFA to woo Billiat out of retirement

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Nakamba feeling the love from home

1 hr ago | 38 Views

90 Zupco buses arrive

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Police keen to question Munatsi's last contact

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe to borrow $147 billion in 2022

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe unveils extra measures to deal with new Covid-19 variant

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Gono mourns Doug Munatsi

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe to investigate alliance between teachers unions, UK

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Judge declares Drax, NatPharm deal valid

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga mourns Munatsi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

US$1m fraud trial hits snag

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Prophet Sanyangore faces jail

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Scrap US$50 cell phone tax, demands Parliament

1 hr ago | 24 Views

If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens' lives they wouldn't be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain must-visit international hunting destination status

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Govt urged to adopt older persons' inclusive approach in implementing NDS1

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

Robbers pounce on cross boarder bus

15 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Man drowns escaping machete wielding rivals

17 hrs ago | 1165 Views

NRZ caught up in nepotism, corruption and maladministration scandals

18 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Ramaphosa's govt allows big fuel price hikes

23 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

23 hrs ago | 847 Views

South Africa to deport Zimbabweans, where would stateless Ndebeles go?

23 hrs ago | 3057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days