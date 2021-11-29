Latest News Editor's Choice


Munatsi death: New details emerge

by Staff reporter
POLICE yesterday said they had started investigations into the mysterious fire incident that claimed the life of Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief executive Douglas Tawanda Munatsi on Monday.

Munatsi (59) died at around 4am inside his ninth floor Northfields apartment located at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue in the capital.

Police said they were keen to interview a lady only identified as Colleta NFPK [no further particulars known], who was the last person to visit Munatsi's apartment before his mysterious death.

They said they wanted to ascertain the cause of death through postmortem as well as to establish the cause of fire through reports from Fire Brigade and CID Forensic.

According to police, there was a sound of an explosion before the fire incident.

The deceased was found in a sitting position just beside the tub in the main bedroom with some burns on the hands and legs suggesting that "he could have been burnt by the heat of the fire and not direct flames".

"The main bedroom was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that all windows and doors were broken, all the furniture in the bedroom were extensively burnt that only steel frames for the bed and built-in cupboards were observed," police said.

In a statement, the Northfields Owners Association said it had hired forensic experts to investigate the fire incident.

The late top banker also worked at BancABC as a chief executive.

Munatsi is survived by his wife and three sons.

