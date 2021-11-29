Mnangagwa imposes new 9PM to 6AM curfew

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has imposed new daily curfew rules from 9 pm to 6 am to limit movement and reduce transmission of the new Covid-19 variant.Shops will open for business from 7 am and close at 7 pm.However, essential service categories announced in previous government gazettes stand exempted."What raises our concern, and adds to our anxieties is the outbreak of a new strain – OMICRON – detected and reported in neighbouring countries only a few days ago," Mnangagwa said Tuesday."It is in view of this new, ominous development that government has decided on new, enhanced measures to strengthen our national response and to protect our nation from impact of a likely fourth wave, which the new variant, OMICRON, will most certainly aggravate."With immediate effect residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined at own cost, for recommended WHO (World Health Organisation), even if they present a negative PCR test results from elsewhere."All Covid-19 related funerals will strictly be supervised by Ministry of Health environmental officers. No liquor will be consumed at bottle stores, which consequently cease to be drinking premises."Mnangagwa added: "Night clubs and bars will admit vaccinated clients only. Restaurants are required to close at 1900 hours. All those eligible for Covid-19 vaccination are being called upon to get vaccinated."