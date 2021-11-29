Dumisani Madzivanyati kick out of Esidakeni

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Deputy Sheriff on Tuesday ended the illegal occupation of Esidakeni Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North, after evicting Dumisani Madzivanyati and his workers.Madzivanyati, a lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology, was given 48 hours by the High Court last month to move out of the 555-hectare property which the government has been trying to prise from its three black owners, including the prominent rights advocate Siphosami Malunga.Beds, wardrobes and other personal items were loaded onto a lorry and dumped at the entrance of the former dairy farm by the Deputy Sheriff, accompanied by police officers, after Madzivanyati ignored a court order to vacate the farm.Madzivanyati and other politically-connected persons claim the government has issued them offer letters to settle on the farm after it was gazetted for compulsory acquisition last December.Malunga and business partners Zephaniah Dhlamini, a NUST scientist and miner Charles Moyo say they bought the farm in 2017 from its former white owners.Pending the finalisation of the dispute at the High Court, a judge directed that Malunga and his partners should continue to enjoy undisturbed use of the farm which has a thriving tomato, butternut and onion crop. Madzivanyati was accused in court of sabotaging boreholes and harassing Malunga's workers.The Esidakeni Farm wrangle has serious implications on land ownership rights and its resolution is eagerly awaited by other black farmers and foreign investors.In a court filing, Malunga and his partners accused the government of seeking to seize the farm to punish him for his human rights work. Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and Central Intelligence Organisation operative Reason Mpofu have been allocated part of the farm.