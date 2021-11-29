Latest News Editor's Choice


Funding challenges haunt Zimbabwe's digitalisation programme

by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe's digitalisation programme requires about $7,6 billion against $1billion that was allocated to it by Treasury in the 2022 National Budget, legislators heard.

Secretary for Information and Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said the money is a far cry to what is required to complete the project which also requires about million set-top boxes against 100 000 that have been procured to date.

He said this today while giving oral evidence before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services aimed at analysing the budget allocation to the ministry.

The committee is expected to table a report detailing the implications of budget allocation to the ministry and its departments during the parliamentary plenary debate.

"Of major concern is the funds that were allocated the country's digital broadcasting migration project, ZimDigital project which is already lagging behind by seven years. To complete the project, ZimDigital requires $7 billion at the prevailing rate. However, $1 billion was allocated for 2022 translating to only 25 percent of the 2022 bid and 14 percent of the total amount required to complete the project," said Mr Mangwana.

Source - The Herald

