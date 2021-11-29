399 new Covid cases, 1 death reported yesterday

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 while 399 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.All the new cases are local transmissions.The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 131 from 79.The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 58 of the new cases were detected in learning institutions countrywide being Manicaland 35, Matabeleland North 16, Bulawayo five and two in Masvingo.There were 44 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases went up to 1 171 from 817.A total of 4 679 PCR tests were done and positivity was 8.5 percent.The only death was recorded in Masvingo.Manicaland and Harare had the highest 84 and 82 new cases respectively, followed by Matabeleland South which had 49, Midlands 37 and Bulawayo 36.Masvingo had 31 new cases, Mashonaland East 30, Matabeleland North 26, Mashonaland Central 16 and Mashonaland West had right.The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 13 363 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 794 549.A total of 12 076 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 816 543 as at Tuesday at 4pm.As of November 29, at 3PM, there were 29 people who were hospitalized. Of these, three were new admissions, one was asymptomatic, 22 had mild to moderate symptoms while four were severe and two were in the intensive care unit."As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 134 625 confirmed cases, 128 747 recoveries and 4 707 deaths," reads a statement from the Ministry.