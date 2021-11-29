Munatsi family still to decide on burial

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE family of prominent banker and businessman Mr Douglas Munatsi is yet to decide on burial arrangements.Mr Munatsi died early on Monday morning in a mysterious fire at his Harare apartment which authorities are currently investigating.Family spokesperson Mr Teddy Gazi said they will issue a statement in due course."We will be giving you a written statement as soon as we sit down as a family," he said.Police have said they are keen to interview a woman believed to be among the last people to see Mr Munatsi alive.They have questioned at least five people in connection with the case. Mr Munatsi was the chief executive for the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).It is understood the businessman was alone in his penthouse at the upmarket Northfields apartments in Harare when a fire engulfed his room.Among those that have been interviewed are the informant and neighbour Mr Charles Gardner (32), a security guard at the flats Shupai Zifunge (47) and Martin Chitura (41) of Borrowdale who was employed by Munatsi as a personal driver.Others are Saurosi Marichambo (53) who was employed by Munatsi as a chef since 2020 and his younger brother Cardmelon Munatsi (47) of Kunatsa Estates, Matepatepa area.They all informed the police the last time they had communicated with Mr Munatsi. The matter is being handled by detectives from CID Homicide.Mr Gardner resides on the 10th floor, while Munatsi occupied the 9th floor.Investigations show that at around 2.50 am on Monday, Mr Gardner was awakened by an explosion-like noise.Mr Gardner went to the balcony to check where the noise was coming from and saw smoke coming from Mr Munatsi's apartment.He also heard a voice that was shouting for help and then alerted the fire brigade, at the same time running down to the ground floor to seek help.When police arrived at the scene, they observed that the main bedroom was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that all windows and doors were broken while all the furniture in the bedroom had been burnt.Mr Munatsi's body was found in the main bedroom with some burns on the hands and legs. The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem.Mourners are gathered at the Munatsi residence in Mount Pleasant.