Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been commended for its firm support for the de-colonisation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

SADR has been colonised by Morocco since 1975.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abdalahe Mohamed Sidemu said Zimbabwe was playing an integral role in condemning the Moroccan invasion.

"The Sahrawi people will not forget the strong support they received from Zimbabwe in their struggle against the Moroccan invasion and the strong relations between the Zanu-PF and the Polisario Front," said Deputy Ambassador Abdalahe Mohamed Sidemu

He said the Sahrawi people were a peaceful people and had given enough time to the United Nations and other international organisations to play their role in bringing peace, but unfortunately they had succumbed to the intransigence of Morocco and its traditional allies who did not want stability and development on the continent

Last week, Spain hosted the 2nd International Youth Forum of Solidarity with Western Sahara in Mollina, Malaga.

The Zimbabwean delegation was led by Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Youth League Tendai Chirau.

Addressing youths from ruling parties across the globe in Spain, Chirau said Africa could not talk of total independence when another African country was under colonial hegemony.

"Youths must make sure that in our life time, we put pressure to ensure that Sahrawi becomes really free and this must be followed by practical actions.

"We are happy that our country, Zimbabwe we are clear about this and it's unfortunate that they are many forces of neo-colonialism that are coming to the fore.

"In Zimbabwe we took our land, we won our independence and after winning the independence, we gave land to the landless majority, after that we were put under sanctions, which is another form of neo-colonialism," said Chirau.

Global youth leaders, Chirau said, should stand firm and ensure collective support of the total Independence of Sahrawi.

"We are saying as global youth leaders, let us stand firm, let us stand together to make sure that we act collectively in support of the independence of Sahrawi.

"We cannot talk of the Independence of Africa when another African country is still under colonial hegemony.

"So we are saying we are not independent until Sahrawi has become independent," he said.

The International Youth Forum of Solidarity with Western Sahara called for the recognition of the Sahrawi people's plight and struggle against colonialism and occupation for many decades now, and their unwavering resolve to liberating their country.

The Sahrawi Republic is a territory in north-western Africa, bordered by Morocco to the North, Algeria in the north-east. Mauritania to the east and south and the Atlantic Ocean on the west.

It has been on the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing territories since the 1960s when it was a Spanish colony.

During the first decade of the 20th century, after an agreement among the colonial powers at the Berlin Conference in 1884, Spain took possession of Western Sahara and declared it a Spanish protectorate.

After Spain's withdrawal from the territory, Morocco then annexed the northern two-thirds of Western Sahara, while Mauritania took the southern third.

This however met staunch opposition from the Polisario Front liberation movement.

In 1979, following Mauritania's withdrawal due to pressure from the Polisario Front, Morocco extended its control to the rest of the territory.

The war ended in a 1991 ceasefire, overseen by the peacekeeping mission MINURSO, under the terms of the OAU UN Settlement plan.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

13 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

23 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

30 mins ago | 190 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

30 mins ago | 123 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 107 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days