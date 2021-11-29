Latest News Editor's Choice


Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Parliament is next week expected to hold interviews to fill two vacancies that have arisen in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

At least 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the interviews set to take place at Parliament building next Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda said the interviews would be carried out in terms of the Constitution.

"The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) as provided for in Chapter 12 Part 2 of the Constitution," reads the notice.

He said nominations were opened on 21 September and ran until 1 October 2021.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe received 16 nominations, 10 males and 6 females, by the closing date. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders met on Thursday, 18th November 2021 to consider the suitability of the nominees to serve on this Commission," said Mr Chokuda.

The interviews will be conducted in line with Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

"All unvaccinated candidates will be required to bring a negative Covid-19 certificate issued within 48 hours prior to the interviews," the notice reads.

Some of the candidates include lawyer and law lecturer, Mr Sharon Hofisi, Mr Clement Mukwasi, Mr Blessing Dirani, Ms Jesmine Howera, Mrs Thokozile Katsidzira, Mr Basil Masara, Mr Canaan Mpala, Mr Nkululeko Ndlovu, Ms Chipo Suka.

The ZHRC is one of the independent constitutional bodie set up in terms of the Constitution.

It is mandated to, among other things, promote awareness of and respect for all human rights and freedoms, promote the protection, development and realisation of all human rights and freedoms, monitor and assess observance of human rights and freedoms in Zimbabwe.

It investigates the conduct of any authority or person, suspected of violating any of the human rights provided for in the Constitution's Declaration of Rights.

The Commission is also mandated to take necessary action to assist victims of human rights violations to receive justice.

The organisation also visits and inspect prisons, detention places, refugee camps and similar facilities where mentally disordered or intellectually handicapped persons are detained and make necessary recommendations about their conditions to the responsible Minister.

It prepares and submit a human rights annual report to Parliament.

Source - The Herald

