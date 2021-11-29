Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The efficiency challenges that had become a perennial headache at the Beitbridge Border Post are gradually being addressed through the ongoing US$300 million modernisation works carried out by the Second Republic, Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring the Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, said yesterday.

He said they expected things to get even better when the project is completed next year. In an interview on the sidelines of a monitoring and evaluation tour of the border, Minister Gumbo said the Government was impressed by the scope of work being carried out by the Zimborders Consortium.

The border is being upgraded under a 17 and half year concession, with Zimborders providing funding while Government contributes technical services.

Minister Gumbo said the lack of appropriate infrastructure and non-automation, the border post had in previous years created bottlenecks to the efficient movement of cargo and people.

"Such a scenario created security challenges, congestion, and delays," he said.

"So, as the Second Republic, we are upgrading and modernising Beitbridge Border Post through a private-public partnership with the Zimborders Consortium.

"We are impressed with the current scope of work and the contractor is still on course to complete all the in-and-out-of-port works as planned."

Zimborders Consortium CEO Mr Francois Diedrechsen said civil works had been phased for the three terminals to ensure the border remains operational whilst construction continues. He said they were expecting to create 1 000 jobs during the course of the modernisation and another 450 upon completion.

"Ninety percent of these jobs have been taken up by Zimbabweans and we are bringing in a few technocrats from South Africa," said Mr Diedrechsen.

"So far, we have completed the first phase (freight terminal, warehouses, weighbridges, access roads, fire suppression system, scanner sheds, and automation).

"We are now working on the second phase (bus terminal) scheduled for completion by mid-May 2022.

"We will move to Phase 3 in April (light vehicles terminal), which will be completed in November 2022 along with out-of-port works."

Assistant Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube, said traffic separation was a key goal considering that the service will now be sector-based.

He said the human resources, commitment, and efficiency-based mind-set on all border-based personnel would be critical in delivering service that matches the world-class infrastructure.

"The design of the new-look border is ideal for the full implementation of the one-stop-border post concept with South Africa," he said.

Beitbridge District Development Coordinator, Mrs Sikhangazile Mafu-Moyo, said the border upgrade would change the face of the district and the country.

She said an attractive border, would push economic development and unlock some investment opportunities relating to cargo and human movement.

The town's mayor, Clr Munyaradzi Chitsunge, said they were expecting more people to develop their properties to standards set by the border.

He said they were grateful for support from Government under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program (ERRP) that will see them surfacing most of the roads in the suburbs and industrial areas.

"Good roads attract good investment, so the ongoing infrastructure development around our town is very positive," said mayor Chitsunge.

Senator for Beitbridge, Tambudzani Mohadi said the ongoing civil workers in and out of the border had created a lot of employment opportunities for locals especially youths and women.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

11 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

26 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

27 mins ago | 175 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

27 mins ago | 116 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days