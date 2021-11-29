Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DECISION by a suspected armed robber to flaunt his ill-gotten wealth on social media backfired after he was arrested when his picture with wads of United States dollars attracted the attention of law enforcement agents.

Blessing Lizhu (38) of 47051/16 Mpopoma suburb appeared in court with four Fawcett Security Company employees facing allegations of stealing cash amounting to US$305 290 and two pistols with a combined value of US$450.

The security guards are Bongani Mapfumo (29) of 10682 Nkulumane suburb, Emmanuel Nhamo (47) of 57819 Lobengula suburb, Thomas Chisambadzi (49) of 59/821/1 Iminyela suburb and Langelihle Moyo (42) of 31153/28 Entumbane suburb.

The guards had earlier reported that six robbers, including two who were wearing police uniforms, had mounted a fake roadblock at the 234km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road and got away with the cash after aiming guns at the Fawcett guards. The robbery is said to have been staged at the point between Connemara Open Prison and Hunters Road Shopping Centre

Lizhu and Mapfumo appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Blessings Tsingano on Monday while Nhamo,

Chisambadzi and Moyo appeared before Provincial magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha on Tuesday.

They were all facing a count each of theft of cash amounting to US$305 290 and two pistols valued at US$450 from a Fawcett cash-in-transit vehicle.

They were not asked to plead and were all remanded in custody to December 17.

According to State papers last week on Thursday, Lizhu connived with the security company employees and four others who are still at large to fake an armed robbery.

Allegations are that the accused persons and four others who are still at large hatched a plan to steal Fawcett Security Company cash which the guards had been assigned to transport from Bulawayo to Harare.

They were allegedly using a company vehicle being driven by Mapfumo.

In Bulawayo, they allegedly picked Lizhu, who is not their fellow employee and travelled with him in the same vehicle with the cash.

The court heard that while on their way and near Connemara Open Prison, Mapfumo allegedly stopped the vehicle.

While at that place they were allegedly joined by four other accused persons who are at large and were driving a white Honda Fit vehicle.

The accused persons, the court heard, allegedly connived and decided to pretend to have been robbed.

In the company of the accused persons who are still at large, Lizhu and Mapfumo allegedly assaulted two security guards who were seated at the back of the vehicle with spanners and threatened to shoot them.

They later tied their hands with a string and they disarmed them of their service pistols.

They allegedly broke the three cash boxes using a bolt cutter they had carried for that purpose to break three cash boxes and stole the cash which they loaded into their bags.

Mapfumo, Nhamo, Chisambadzi and Moyo then proceeded to the police and made a false robbery report.

Upon investigation, police realised that there was never an armed robbery.

Lizhu was arrested and confessed to having hatched a plan with the accused persons.

Mapfumo also allegedly confessed to have hatched the plan to rob his employer leading to the recovery of US$18 750 cash through indications they made.

The State was represented by prosecutors Mr Fredrick Matsheza and Ms Margaret Mukucha.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Armed, #Robber, #Cash

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

14 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

14 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

15 mins ago | 32 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

15 mins ago | 33 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

16 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

31 mins ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

31 mins ago | 199 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

31 mins ago | 123 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 111 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days