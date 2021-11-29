Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will tomorrow preside over this month's main clean up exercise in Bulawayo, as Government intensifies efforts to build sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The President declared the first Friday of each month as the National Environment Cleaning Day when all citizens are supposed to clean their surroundings between 8AM and 10AM.

Launching the campaign on December 5, 2018, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of unity and harmony to keep the environment clean.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday confirmed that the President will attend the event.

"The President is heading for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon (tomorrow) for this month's main clean-up exercise, but for the full programme of the event get in touch with the Bulawayo leadership," he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said the province was excited to host the President.

"We are ready for the exercise and very excited about His Excellency President Mnangagwa's visit to Bulawayo where locals will get an opportunity to interact with him during the clean-up exercise. I also would want to take this opportunity to urge all residents to clean up our environs wherever we are," she said.

"A clean environment is a healthy environment for everyone. As you all know, the President launched this brilliant initiative in December 2018 and already our country is getting cleaner by each day."

Environmental Education and Publicity manager Mrs Amkela Sidange urged residents to use the day as a window to clean their residential areas.

"The main national clean-up venue is slated for Bulawayo while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will preside over cleaning activities in their respective provinces. As EMA, we call upon every citizen to participate and thrive to set the tone towards achieving a clean and safe environment without leaving anyone and any place behind," she said.

Tomorrow's event marks the 3rd anniversary of the National Clean-Up programme since its inception on December 5, 2018.

Mrs Sidange said considerable efforts are being channelled towards championing and accelerating the cleaning of the environment agenda in line with the NDS1 on promoting recycling initiatives as well as the global thrust of reducing waste in the environment, and in landfills to embrace green technologies and innovations.

"We appreciate the overwhelming support from the citizenry of Zimbabwe, corporate sector, civic organisation, religious fraternity, Government departments and ministries," she said.

"We urge all stakeholders to keep up the spirit as we move into the festive season and beyond. Let us maintain cleanliness during the festive season that is around the corner and ensure that all our activities have a positive impact on the environment."

Source - The Chronicle

