Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN based in Japan has donated an ambulance worth more than US$20 000 to Nswazi Clinic in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province.

Mr Lungile Christopher Siphambili (68) who grew up in Nswazi Village said the donation was a way of giving back to the community that raised him.

"I grew up in this community. I learnt at Nswazi Primary School so I know the challenges that rural people are facing. My parents were struggling to make me the man I am today and the whole community participated in moulding my character.

With my 30 years in the diaspora, I have managed to get an ambulance which is worth more than US$20 000 and brought it to Umzingwane District as a way of giving back to the community," he said.

Like many clinics in rural areas, Nswazi Clinic had been operating without an ambulance, a challenge which led to some avoidable deaths.Villagers gathered at Nswazi Shopping Centre on Friday to celebrate the official handover of the ambulance.

In his speech during the event, Umzingwane Rural District Council chairperson Mr Jetro Moyo, said the ambulance will not only serve the Nswazi community but also the whole district. He urged villagers to take good care of the ambulance so that it serves the community for a long time.

"I am very happy that we now have a clinic with an ambulance in Umzingwane district which is not common in many districts. I would like to thank Mr Siphambili for what he has done and I therefore, urge villagers to keep this ambulance well. This ambulance is for everyone not one man's property," said Mr Moyo.

He said a committee has been appointed to look after the ambulance. He said the ambulance will assist patients in many clinics in the district.

"The committee that has been appointed to look after the ambulance has made sure that the ambulance will not only operate at Nswazi but it will ferry everyone who has got problems around from Nswazi up to Esigodini where there is a clinic. Those assisted will have to pay a certain amount of money which will help to fix the ambulance when damages arise," said Mr Moyo.

A villager, Mrs Nomvelo Nxusane, said the ambulance is a relief to the community.She said two months ago a villager died while trying to get a transport to go to the clinic.

"This ambulance would be of great help to the community as we have been facing some challenges in terms of transport to the clinic, especially to those who are four kilometres away from the clinic. Two months ago, one of the villagers who had a headache died while villagers were trying to organise transport from one of the teachers at a nearby school.

We have been relying on teachers as they are the only people with cars so they have been helping in times of emergency but we usually become desperate when schools are closed," said Mrs Nxusane.

She urged others in diaspora to plough back to the community like what Mr Siphambili did.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

14 mins ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

15 mins ago | 39 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

16 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

31 mins ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

32 mins ago | 202 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

32 mins ago | 124 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 112 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 767 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days