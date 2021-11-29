Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa yesterday reshuffled Politburo members with Christopher Mutsvangwa being appointed as the party's Secretary for Information and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa becoming the Secretary for Environment and Tourism.She was previously the Deputy Secretary.Dr Mike Bimha is now the revolutionary party's National Political Commissar, taking over on a substantive basis from Patrick Chinamasa who reverts to his position as Secretary for Economic Affairs.Dr Bimha will be deputised by Lilian Zemura.The First Lady takes over from Prisca Mupfumira.Mutsvangwa, who is also the War Veterans Chairman was the Secretary for Science and Technology before his latest appointment and is taking over from the late national hero Simon Khaya Moyo.Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.Committee member Ziyambi-Ziyambi has been elevated to the position of Secretary for Science and Technology.Josiah Hungwe who was the Secretary for Production and Labour is now a senior member in the Politburo, while Kenneth Musanhi takes over the reins as the new Secretary for Production and Labour.Judith Ncube was also appointed as a Politburo member with immediate effect representing Bulawayo province.Cdes Fredrick Shava, Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu have been appointed as Committee members in the Politburo with immediate effect.Monica Mavhunga is now the deputy Secretary for Education in the Politburo, while Alice Dube has also been appointed to the Politburo, replacing Cain Mathema who is unwell.Addressing the media at a post-Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare last night, outgoing acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Bimha who was flanked by the new Secretary for Information and Publicity Mutsvangwa and the department's director Tafadzwa Mugwadi announced the appointments.Mutsvangwa thanked President Mnangagwa and the First Secretary of the party for appointing him as the spokesperson of the party."It's a big task and I will try my best to discharge my duties to the best of my abilities," said Mutsvangwa.Meanwhile, Dr Bimha said the party's provincial elections are expected to be held this year before Christmas as part of the ongoing restructuring exercise.