Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EKUSILENI Medical Centre said it was ready to deal with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa and Botswana recently.

The hospital is one of the COVID-19 specialist centres in Bulawayo. It was opened last year after 20 years of closure.

Ekusileni Hospital, the brainchild of the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, was initially meant to be a specialist cancer hospital. Its reopening experienced a number of false starts last year.

Hospital acting chief executive Absolom Dube yesterday told Southern Eye that they were ready to tackle the fourth wave.

"We are very ready for the fourth wave, and we will start admitting patients if it hits the country.  We have since increased our personal protective equipment as we get ready for the fourth wave of the pandemic," Dube said.

"Our staff members are ready for the fourth wave. Our operational budget has sunk a bit, but we are waiting for funds from Treasury as we prepare for the fourth wave."

Meanwhile, Mpilo Hospital acting CEO Solwayo Ngwenya said the Omicron COVID-19 variant appeared to be highly transmissible due to the large numbers of people admitted in the countries it had been detected in the past three days.

"The virus has probably spread far and wide. It is against this background that everyone must take urgent steps to protect themselves by strictly following World Health Organisation protocols which have been proven to work," Ngwenya said.

"Any further perpetuation of the gross complacency that we have been witnessing will result in profound catastrophic results. We must change now, this game-changing variant is astonishingly swift, and we haven't seen such rapid spread of a variant before.  It's sweeping, it's blistering, it's astonishing, yet all this was predicted months, and months ago," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

11 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

26 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

27 mins ago | 175 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

27 mins ago | 116 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 718 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days