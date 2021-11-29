Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council yesterday expressed concern over proliferation of undesignated transport pick-up points, which have resulted in increased littering in the city.

According to latest council minutes, councillors are worried about mushrooming illegal passenger pick-up points in the central business district, particularly along Leopold Takawira and Fort streets.

"Another illegal pick-up point is next to the Pick 'n Pay Supermarket and in 10th Avenue up to 13th Avenue along Fort Street, where travellers to Binga and Tsholotsho are picked up. All these areas have no ablution facilities," the minutes read.

Councillors said the proliferation of illegal transport was a result of lack of enforcement of traffic by-laws.

"Councillor Rodney Jele noted that the delay in the completion of the Egodini Mall contributed to the mushrooming of illegal pick-up and drop-off-points. Relevant by-laws should be enforced," the minutes said.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said traffic enforcement sections must be well equipped with modern tools.

"Staffing issues should be looked into accordingly. The city is losing a lot of revenue through these illegal activities. The completion of the Egodini Mall will bring sanity to the city," Ncube said.

Yesterday, Ncube told Southern Eye that council lacks arresting powers to bring the errant bus drivers and owners to book.

"The challenge is that we are not authorised to arrest those that do littering in the city.  As council we conduct our duty of keeping the city clean, but the mentality and the attitude of people in terms of cleanliness is pathetic," he said.

Ncube said most littering in the city was being caused by Masvingo-bound buses that picked up passengers at the Centenary Park, another illegal pick-up point.

After Egodini Terminus was shut down for refurbishment, illegal bus stops began to mushroom around the city.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #BCC, #Illegal, #Taxi

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

13 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

14 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

23 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

30 mins ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

30 mins ago | 194 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

31 mins ago | 123 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 107 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days