Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday finally announced that the long-awaited by-elections to fill 133 vacant local government and parliamentary seats would be held in March next year.

Mnangagwa made the announcement during an extraordinary session of the Zanu-PF politburo, where he bemoaned factionalism and infighting tearing the ruling party apart.

"As we prepare for the forthcoming by-elections next year in March, and the 2023 harmonised elections, let us focus on mobilising our membership to register as voters," he said.

The President has been under pressure from civic groups, election watchdogs, United Kingdom parliamentarians and the opposition over the delays in announcing the date for the polls.

The seats became vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa admitted that district and provincial elections exposed deep-seated factionalism in the party.

Factions aligned to Mnangagwa and  his deputy Constantino Chiwenga have sought to outwit each other and land key positions ahead of provincial elections which have been postponed to early next year.

"Those bent on using the election and other party platforms and to advance their narrow and counter-revolutionary agendas such as tribalism, regionalism and other divisive actions  must be exposed. Such behaviour will never be entertained in this party," the Zanu-PF leader said.

There have been reports of party members physically attacking each as they campaigned to land posts in the district and provincial structures.

In some provinces, the elections had to be aborted amid complaints of massive rigging.

"The party's internal elections are always processes that ensure the renewal, rejuvenation and growth of our colossal revolutionary party," Mnangagwa said.

"I, therefore, urge contesting candidates to accept the outcomes of the elections which are an expression of the majority view, whose results are binding to members."

In September this year, then Zanu-PF acting commissar Patrick Chinamasa had to intervene to quell raging tensions among party members, prompting him to postpone the filling of vacant positions following revelations that the process has sparked serious infighting.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has reshuffled the politburo and appointed Christopher Mutsvangwa as the substantive party spokesperson following the death of Simon Khaya Moyo.

Mike Bimha, who was the acting party spokesperson, was appointed the national political commissar, a post which was being held by Chinamasa in an acting capacity.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube was appointed politburo member representing Bulawayo province.

Information minister Monica is now deputy secretary for education, while Alice Dube was appointed politburo member, replacing Cain Mathema.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

13 mins ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

15 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

23 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

30 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

30 mins ago | 191 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

30 mins ago | 123 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 107 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2237 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days