Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed new secretaries in his Zanu-PF party's politburo, while reassigning others.

The mini-reshuffle will see former diplomat Christopher Mutsvangwa assume the role of information secretary following Simon Khaya Moyo's death last month, while ex-minister Mike Bimha becomes the party's national political commissar after Victor Matemadanda was appointed to the diplomatic service.

Mnangagwa named his wife, Auxillia, as the new secretary for environment and tourism, a role previously held by Zanu-PF senator Prisca Mupfumira who is currently facing a corruption trial.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is taking over Mutsvangwa's old portfolio as secretary for science and technology and businessman Kenneth Musanhi will be secretary for production and labour.

Foreign minister Fredrick Shava has been appointed to the politburo. Judith Ncube also joins as a representative of Bulawayo while Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu are also drafted in as Harare representatives.

The biggest winners will be Mutsvangwa and his wife, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who landed the position of deputy secretary for transport and social welfare.

The Mutsvangwas now control the flow of information in both the ruling party and the government – handing them effective control of the state propaganda machinery which could come to the fore as Mnangagwa works to torpedo a reported plot to remove him as party leader. The push is allegedly being spearheaded by vice president Constantino Chiwenga, 65, who publicly denies ambitions to succeed his 79-year-old boss.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

17 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

17 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

18 mins ago | 49 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

18 mins ago | 42 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

19 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

27 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

34 mins ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

34 mins ago | 213 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

34 mins ago | 127 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

35 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2239 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days