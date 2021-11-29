Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is set to receive a million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China, as the two nations cooperation to fight the new Covid-19 variant - Omicron.

South Africa announced the presence of the new variant in its territory last week, although the variant has been circulating in Europe for some weeks.

The donation will be the fifth batch of vaccines to Zimbabwe by the Chinese government, which also includes Sinopharm vaccines.

In September, the country received the fourth batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses from China.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, handed over the consignment to Zimbabwean Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The latest donation was announced by Ambassador Shaochun on his official Twitter handle.

"1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, the fifth batch of China's vaccine donation to Zimbabwe is coming very soon. Facing the challenge by Omicron, China and Zimbabwe are promoting cooperation on the Medical and Health Program proposed by China in #FOCAC," tweeted Ambassador Shaochun.

The donation will come as a boost to Zimbabwe as it faces the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Source - onlkine
More on: #Sinovac, #Vaccine, #China

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

18 mins ago | 52 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

19 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

34 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

35 mins ago | 217 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

35 mins ago | 127 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

35 mins ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days