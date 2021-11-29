Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Open University (Zou)'s Department of Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution is rocked by serious allegations of corruption involving foreign students paying tuition fees in foreign currency and attendant arbitrage activities.

Sources at Zou say some lecturers at the university's Harare learning centres are running a racket for self-enrichment by collecting fees from foreign students, who include locals based outside the country, and then paying for them in local currency a fraction of the fees in real terms due to exchange rate differentials.

This helps them to make money through arbitrage, prejudicing the university. "It's a clear case of arbitrage. You get one currency in one market and take advantage of exchange rate differentials to make money," a source said.

 "The only problem here is that this involves some corrupt practices of collaboration, deception and lies. But the arbitrage opportunities are huge and profitable in this scam. Students also benefit from the scam as they are asked to pay much less in forex if they agree to the deals. So everyone benefits."

Foreign students pay as if they are locally registered to be allowed to settle their fees in local currency. Lecturers change their registration in order to pay much less and take the difference through arbitrage.

But arbitrage is just one of the corrupt practices at the university. The sources said some lecturers are also charging students for assignments and dissertations, which they write for them for payment. Some students who do virtual classes are presented as if they are actually physically attending classes to assist them to pass for payment.

 Apart from that, Zou lecturers, who work on contract basis, are manipulating the system to give their friends more work to earn more. Those in charge always make sure their associates get more time to teach than others, hence more money.

"There is a lot of corruption going on at Zou in relation to payment of fees by foreign students and other things, such as a virtual classes and writing of assignments and dissertations," a source said.

"What is more lucrative is lecturers collecting hard currency from foreign students or students outside who pay in forex, but pay for them an equivalent amount in local currency. So instead of remitting the forex, they present them as local so that they pay in RTGS or using a bank card. Given the exchange rate, which is now US$1 to ZW$160 in the informal market, it means they make a lot of money over nothing. All said and done, paying in forex is 99.9% higher than paying in local currency."

Another source said: "Corruption is also rife in relation to virtual classes which involves foreign students. Some lecturers lie that some students attended lessons locally when they didn't to justify awarding them marks on subjects they did not actually do.

"Currently there are virtual students' dissertations being supervised and marked as local students. The virtual students pay for people to do their research." The sources said this is prevalent at the Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution Department at Harare's main post office chaired by Andrew Mukono. Mukono last week said he was not aware of the corrupt practices in his department. He also distanced himself from any corrupt activities.

"I have nothing to do with payment of fees for foreign students. If you are you to get the truth of the matter , nowhere have I got money from students. That is a fabrication I have never done anything of that sort. If there is anyone who wants to tarnish my image, my hands are clean."

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

18 mins ago | 52 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

34 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

35 mins ago | 217 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

35 mins ago | 127 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

35 mins ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days