Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF's Midlands factions renew jostling for posts

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
THE battle for the political control of the Midlands pitting rivals State Security minister Owen Mudha Ncube and incumbent Daniel Mackenzie Ncube has continued despite the two front-runners dropping out of the race after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's intervention.

Following Mnangagwa's intervention, Midlands Provincial and Devolution minister Larry Mavima was imposed as an uncontested candidate for the provincial chair with both Mudha Ncube and Mackenzie Ncube pulling out of the race for the top post.

 Mudha Ncube's camp initially set the ball rolling by vigorously campaigning for the State Security boss but in October it had to change tactic after he gave the nod for his group to push for former youth league leader Edison Chakanyuka to contest Mackenzie Ncube.

The camp is now pushing for Mavima to be deputised by Chakanyuka, while also pushing for Mberengwa Zanu-PF member Tsitsi Zhou and youth activist Phineous Makombe to be provincial women and youth league bosses respectively.

"Attention comrades and friends, myself as chief campaign manager Gweru district for Team Mudha (wish to announce) we do have some changes to our team. This is now official," key Mudha Ncube campaigner Philemon Safalan told faction members a fortnight ago in their WhatsApp group dubbed "Endorsement of Mudha".

The Mackenzie Ncube faction prefers incumbent deputy provincial chairperson Robson Nyathi to deputise Mavima. The group is also pushing for youth activist Ralph Piki and Zanu-PF Kwekwe proportional representation MP Perseverance Zhou to be the youth and women's league leaders respectively, saying their preferred choices were "the solution to their problems" (in the province).

All the candidates did not respond to questions from The NewsHawks. However, a party insider who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this publication that the Midlands was in the "spotlight" and nobody wanted to come out in the open expressing interest for provincial positions.

"You would remember that there was intense violence in the province during the district restructuring exercise that placed the Midlands in the spotlight," he said.

"So people are nocturnally campaigning using their supporters and for now they would not want to publicly declare their interest for the positions. Tactics such as the use of campaign posters on social media platforms have become the order of the day while those being campaigned for remain silent behind the scenes."

Provincial party spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri did not respond to questions sent to him. But according to a party source, Mudha Ncube and Mackenzie Ncube are fighting "tooth and nail" to outmanoeuvre each other in the province.

 Mudha Ncube reportedly has the backing of Local Government minister July Moyo, while Mackenzie Ncube has the support of the minister of State in the President's Office, Joram Gumbo. All protagonists claim they are loyal to Mnangagwa.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe drifts into 2023 election mode

17 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's quest to re-join the Commonwealth is set to hit a snag

18 mins ago | 52 Views

Voter registration suspension raises eyebrows

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Coal fires swallow children in Hwange

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Corruption allegations rock ZOU

19 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe to receive 1 million Sinovac vaccines

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa gives wife key Politburo position

34 mins ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come back home

35 mins ago | 217 Views

SA Minister opposes court bid by Zimbabwean-born law graduates

35 mins ago | 127 Views

The Hypocrisy Of Mnangagwa

35 mins ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa information dynasty as Mnangagwa reorganises politburo

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 712

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimdollar falls by 69%

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Philip Chiyangwa takes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Schools hit by COVID-19 outbreak

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says to build 32 hospitals

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Dembare in fresh financial woes

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Of new lockdown rules and self-imposed sanctions

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chaos at Chief Chiweshe's traditional court

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa finally announces by-elections dates

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Economist questions govt use of IMF money

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

$3bn budget too little for Mines ministry

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC worried over illegal pick-up points

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo hospitals ready for COVID-19 fourth wave

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Zimbabwe requires 90,000 new teachers'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean Airport runs dry for 3 weeks

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru not ready for lockdown

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls for Caledonia VFEX listing

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Fines, user fees to be remitted to Treasury

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF excludes ex-Zapu members in new Politburo

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Econet eyes 5G roll out

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Japan-based Zimbabwean donates ambulance to Nswazi Clinic

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bulawayo firm commits to re-industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over monthly clean-up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Civil servants withdraw forex bonuses

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Another diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Armed robber arrested after flaunting cash on social media

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Govt to continue to provide non-monetised incentives

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation to improve efficiency

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members reshuffled

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Wheat harvest hits 330 000t

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZIFA officers being harassed by SRC

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Gazette clarifies quarantine measures

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parly shortlists 12 ZHRC candidates

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa slams West over unscientific Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF youths call for Sahrawi independence

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Munatsi family still to decide on burial

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA consumers face higher prices in 2022

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnanagwa lashes UK

14 hrs ago | 2240 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days