Dry weekend for Harare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Residents in Harare should brace for dry taps this coming weekend as the local authority said it will be doing routine maintenance and also connect a line to Hopley suburbs.

In a statement today, acting town clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said there will be a shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks on Friday to Sunday.

Eng Moyo said the shutdown is to allow for works to be carried out at Warren Control Pump Station and on the new line that will supply Hopley.

"The works are expected to improve the mechanical performance of the newly installed pumps at Warren Control and also allow Hopley to start accessing water," he said.

"The shutdown will enable the department to undertake repair works at three points on trunk mains to reduce physical water losses currently obtaining in the system. Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly during this period."

Source - The Herald
