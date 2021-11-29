Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda introduces paid parking

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GWANDA Municipality has re-introduced paid parking in the town's CBD.

In a notice Gwanda Town Clerk, Ms Priscillah Nkala said each vehicle will be charged US$1/ R15 or $100 an hour.

"Notice is hereby given that the Municipality of Gwanda is exercising its by law to charge parking space as provided for in the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) and the Roads and Traffic By- Laws. As such all vehicles parking in the CBD will be required to pay the stipulated amount to the parking assistants.

"Failure to comply will result in clamping and heavy fines. Paid parking will be charged on an hourly basis. Parking will be charged from the moment the motorist enters the parking bay," she said.

Source - The Chronicle
