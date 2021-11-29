Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
RESIDENTS of Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo have spent two weeks without electricity after cables were stolen.

Several suburbs in Bulawayo have of late experienced electricity blackouts due to cable theft.

Tshabalala residents allege that they spotted a Zimbabwe Electricity, Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC)-branded vehicle in the area during the night, before electricity went off.

They suspect that ZETDC employees were responsible for the cable theft.

"It was in the middle of the night, and I was on my way home when I approached a precast wall near my place.

"I heard some strange noise and I flashed my torch to see what was happening," Danisa Ndlovu a Tshabalala resident told Southern Eye.

"I saw people cutting cables. I stood there for a while and when they saw me they ran away leaving the cables."

Ndlovu said the suspects jumped into a ZETDC vehicle and drove off.

"We have spent more than a week now without power and the cables are still lying there," said another resident, Nomusa Sibanda.

"This is posing a danger to our kids who like playing around that area. We are not sure whether the cables are live or not. Children like to experiment a lot," Sibanda said.

Zesa Southern Region manager Lovemore Chinaka said: "I do not have a report implicating ZETDC workers on the matter.

"I actually wasn't aware that Tshabalala residents have no power.

"I will find out about what is happening in that area."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Cable, #Theft, #Zesa

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

46 mins ago | 170 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

46 mins ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

47 mins ago | 80 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

49 mins ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

50 mins ago | 242 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

51 mins ago | 287 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

51 mins ago | 179 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

51 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

52 mins ago | 51 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

53 mins ago | 22 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

53 mins ago | 63 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

54 mins ago | 22 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

57 mins ago | 27 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

57 mins ago | 30 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 47 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 17 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

12 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

12 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

12 hrs ago | 604 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days