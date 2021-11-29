Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
LUPANE State University (LSU) and Inyathi High School in Matabeleland North province have recorded six and 13 COVID-19 cases, respectively, prompting authorities to be on high alert as the country braces for a fourth wave of the killer disease after a more fatal variant, Omicron, was recently detected in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa.

LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini confirmed the development yesterday, saying: "I am advised by the acting dean of students that one case was confirmed positive last night.

"Contact-tracing was done as of this morning and, so far, six cases have been confirmed.

"Those six have been isolated on campus. Meanwhile, all students are being tested.

"Those that are coming for the examinations which start on Monday will all be tested on arrival on Sunday."

"Personnel from the Health and Child Care ministry are on the ground at campus and the situation is under control," Dlamini said.

LSU sources yesterday blamed the outbreak to failure by authorities to test students on admission to campus.

"The reason for the outbreak is that students were allowed to get into hostels without being tested for COVID-19 on November 21," said the source.

Matabeleland North provincial medical director (PMD) Admire Kuretu said he was only aware of the outbreak at Inyathi High School.

"Inyathi High is the one that reported 13 cases, 11 learners and two staffers a day before yesterday. They have been isolated and contacts were screened.

"The Bubi district health team is assisting the rest of the school with enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols."

Several private boarding schools in and around Harare have closed and sent students home after an alarming increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases at the learning institutions.

On Monday, 100 students at Masvingo Teachers' College tested positive for the virus.

The rise in confirmed cases has resulted in panic in schools.

President Emmerson Mnangangwa on Monday re-imposed level 2 lockdown measures and ordered tight border controls to curb the spread of the killer virus.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Omicron, #Zimbabwe, #Hit

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

46 mins ago | 172 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

47 mins ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

47 mins ago | 80 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

50 mins ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

50 mins ago | 244 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

51 mins ago | 288 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

51 mins ago | 181 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

52 mins ago | 67 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

52 mins ago | 52 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

53 mins ago | 23 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 143 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

54 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

55 mins ago | 22 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Covid cases spike

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

57 mins ago | 27 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

58 mins ago | 31 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

1 hr ago | 47 Views

SA exemption permits latest

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

1 hr ago | 17 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mliswa-Chikoka onnoys war vets

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man duped in money 'multiplication' deal

12 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zimbabwe ignores Mnangagwa's 'quarantine' directive

12 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Cop loses car to thieves

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

NUST student assaults ex-girlfriend after seeing her with another man

12 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mugabe's DNA show still suspended

12 hrs ago | 604 Views

Robson Sharuko new H-Metro editor as Lawrence Moyo leaves after 12 years

12 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa's quarantine order 'distressed' Zimbabwe's tourism council

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens VFEX and Caledonia Corporation listing

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Gwanda introduces paid parking

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Barbara Rwodzi appointed Deputy Minister of Environment

15 hrs ago | 520 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days