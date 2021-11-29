BCC rakes in $455k in fines

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) says it has raked in over $400 000 in fines levied for various environmental violations such as illegal sand extraction, gold panning, illegal grazing of domestic animals, and streambank cultivation, among other offences."During the routine patrols 55 tickets were issued for various offences, and 42 tickets have since been paid. A total sum of $232 455 was realised. A total of 13 tickets were still outstanding with a sum of $310 215," read the latest council minutes."A total of 81 truckloads were recorded at two legal pit sand sites, and a total sum of $222 678 was realised."This was an increase of 62,9% from the previous month. This was as a result of the intensification of joint patrols and awareness campaign meetings."Prior to the joint patrols, a soil excavation meeting was conducted at Methodist village, and another one was held at Pumula North Hall to discuss environmental issues and council by-law violations.The meetings were attended by various stakeholders that included the veterinary department, Mares Donkey Trust, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Pumula, ward 29 councillor, community leaders, and the district development co-ordinator's office.They deliberated on environmental violations, and recommended that patrols be introduced to curb environmental degradation.Areas seriously affected by the environmental violations include Old Pumula, Pumula North, Cowdray Park, Emganwini and Pumula South.