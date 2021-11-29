Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Misa takes cyber war to Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa advising him not to pass the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill into law, saying the proposed legislation infringes on a range of rights.

In its letter to Mnangagwa, Misa said if passed, the law would open the floodgates into the invasion of privacy. Misa said Mnangagwa must consider this before signing the Cybersecurity Bill into law.

The Bill has passed both the lower and upper houses and is now awaiting the President's signature.

"We have written to the President to say you must rethink signing the Bill into law especially with the key concerns," said Misa Zimbabwe director Tabani Moyo.

He also raised concerns in the manner in which the Bill was passed and tabled before the President.

It is now over two months after the Bill was sent to the President against the 21 days window provided at law to either reject or pass laws. The deputy chairperson of the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Ability Gandawa on October 19 confirmed during a cybersecurity webinar that the Bill would soon be signed into law.

But Misa Zimbabwe advised at the time against passing the Bill in its current form.

Moyo argued that the Cybersecurity Bill was taking Zimbabwe back to the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (Aippa) era.

Aippa had three legs, which encompassed access to information, media regulation and regulation of the right to privacy.

Its omnibus nature was cited as problematic, which saw legal experts and media advocacy groups agreeing to unbundle it.

This led to the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act in 2020, the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act (2021) and establishment of the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill.

"This one (Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill) is also taking the omnibus approach of bringing three complex issues under one Bill (including) cybersecurity regulation and data protection. It seems we did not take any lessons from Aippa and presented the Bill in that monologue state," said Moyo.

UK-based internet governance expert Kuda Hove concurred with Misa Zimbabwe's position over the impending law.

"The omnibus approach also failed when we had Aippa. The law was used to restrict free expression and regulate the media but the protection of privacy was totally ignored," Hove told the Zimbabwe Independent this week.

"In the same way, this law will also end up prioritising cyber security over privacy," he said.

Misa Zimbabwe indicated that the establishment of the Cybersecurity Centre and Data Protection Authority under the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (Potraz) further compromised online users' rights to privacy.

"It lumps in Potraz, Cybersecurity Centre and Data Protection Authority (together), which is a dangerous marriage that can lead to the compromise of our right to privacy. We all know what a Cybersecurity Centre is, that's an arm of the State, which should be separated from a Data Authority or Potraz, which has unfettered access to our information through control of mobile operators and internet networks," stated Moyo.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent
More on: #Misa, #Cyber, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe HIV prevalence drops from 13,9% to 11,8%

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana's attempt to qualify through the back door

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Moyo recommended Obert Mpofu to be offered Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Sikhosana living his dream

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation fights in Zimbabwe migrants corner

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mliswa attacks Zanu-PF probe

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Inside tragic Munatsi fire death trap

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mthuli Ncube orders banks to stop deducting civil servants bonuses

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chief Chireya claims $3 million from Gokwe man

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Omicron variant detected at Lupane state university

7 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mnangagwa's regime change claims 'baffles' teachers

15 hrs ago | 2131 Views

War vets stage demo over bonus delays

15 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Zimbabwe's airports operate without radar systems

15 hrs ago | 1195 Views

SA outlines new Zimbabwe permits roadmap

15 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politburo elevation raises stink

15 hrs ago | 3265 Views

No US$ bonus for nurses

15 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Notorious armed robbers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Zec bemoans paltry budgetary allocation

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Address current challenges before adding more teachers

15 hrs ago | 112 Views

Cop in court over NewsDay journalist assault

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Govt reads riot act on exams invigilation

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

BCC rakes in $455k in fines

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Criminals damaging roads'

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

COVID-19 strikes at LSU, Inyathi High

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Omicron hits Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Cable theft triggers 14-day power blackout

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's mustn't greenwash his govt's crimes

15 hrs ago | 237 Views

Blunt Bosso seek striker

15 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa to launch another expo

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Pupils shun teen vaccination programme

15 hrs ago | 142 Views

Covid cases spike

15 hrs ago | 270 Views

Busted cheat commits suicide

15 hrs ago | 970 Views

Cattle carcasses recovered in suburb

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Burglar blames mum for his life of crime

15 hrs ago | 344 Views

Man cheats to avenge wife cheating dream

15 hrs ago | 899 Views

Miners in bloody fight over isitshwala

15 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man dumps wife over socks argument

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

'Returning citizens were providing fake Covid-19 certificates,' claims Mangwana

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Air Zimbabwe to buy new planes next year

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

SA exemption permits latest

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZIFA take battle to Administrative Court

15 hrs ago | 55 Views

Selling of stolen cars increases

15 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chiwenga urges adherence to WHO protocols

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

Parly demands US$3,4m for air traffic system

15 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZEC warms up to by-elections

15 hrs ago | 71 Views

Civil servants get forex bonuses, decry high bank charges

15 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ex-Zesa bosses implicated in illegal debt collection deal

15 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean midfielder superb against Manchester City

15 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days