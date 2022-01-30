Prophet saves man from randy gay tokoloshe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man from Nketa 7 suburb has been dreading going to bed for the past three years as a gay tokoloshe with an insatiable appetite for sex visits and rapes him throughout the night.According to the man, who cannot be named, the gay tokoloshe is invisible - he only sees its shadow - but he can only feel it as it runs its hands all over him and pokes him from behind.His scared wife ended up leaving him as she could not stand his screams at night. Years of no sex also made her leave - the tokoloshe had made her husband's sexual organ useless!After having enough of being a tokoloshe's wife, the man told his relatives of what was happening at his home every night.The relatives sought the assistance of the 32-year-old Madzibaba Ian Andiriya, a prophet at Nketa 6's Johane Masowe Chishanhu shrine.Prophet Andiriya delivered the man from the gay tokoloshe last year on 17 December."I delivered a man who was being tormented by a gay tokoloshe spirit. It came to him as umbobobo, a sex spirit that is mostly used on women by men who cannot get women to sleep willingly with them so they rape them using supernatural powers. This one was a gay mbobobo because it was used to sleep with the man," said Prophet Andiriya.According to the Sizinda suburb-born and raised Madzibaba Andiriya, the man who could not get proper sleep for years because of the horny tokoloshe now sleeps in peace as the tokoloshe was exorcised."His relatives had heard about me and my healing powers and then brought him to me. I prayed for him and after that I went with him to his house and through God's guidance, I discovered the charm that was being used by the tokoloshe and removed the spirit which had been bothering him for years in his bedroom," he said.He said after the umbobobo was discovered, it was destroyed so that it does not bother him anymore.With the tokoloshe dead, the man's organ "healed", his wife returned to a happy home.