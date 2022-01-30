Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UFO spotted in Gwanda

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:10hrs | Views
AN unidentified flying object (UFO) was sighted in Gwanda rural and urban on 20 January, B-Metro reported.

An UFO is a mysterious object seen in the sky for which no orthodox scientific explanation can be found, often supposed to be a vehicle carrying extraterrestrials.

Residents told B-Metro that the fast-moving UFO, which looked like a flying saucer, had multiple bright colours.

It exploded in the night sky before their very eyes.

In an interview, a witness, Nkosi Emmanuel Moyo described how it looked like.

"I don't know how to describe it but it was shiny and flashy with a trailing light of over 100 metres, it was scary because it was an unusual light in the sky and I saw it from the southern direction.

I am sure it must have been spotted by people as far as Filabusi," said Nkosi. He said it took less than a minute for it to shoot through and leave a trail of light.

"Imagine sitting in a car all relaxed, knowing how dark it is in the rural areas and all of a sudden an unusual light pops up and it's all glowing in the sky, it was scary. There was no time to even capture it," said Nkosi.

Thulani Moyo of Filabusi also confirmed sighting the UFO. Describing the UFO, Moyo said it looked like "a rocket with fire on its back".

"I can confirm that I witnessed a strange light travelling in the sky. It had a frightening explosion-like sound. Despite the clear skies it sounded like rain thunder," he said.

In the United States of America, UFOs are taken seriously by the military, which views them more and more as a legitimate national security issue. Some of the UFOs reported by Navy pilots, appear to be far faster and more manoeuvrable than their own jets, and the military would like to know if adversary nations possess such technology.

From 2007 to 2012, a Pentagon project called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program investigated such sightings. And in August 2019, the US military established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) for more or less the same purpose.

Then, in December 2020, Senator Marco Rubio - at the time chairman of the Senate's intelligence committee - asked the Pentagon and the director of national intelligence to investigate the spate of mysterious recent UFO sightings and deliver a report on the matter within six months.



Source - B-Metro
More on: #Ufo, #Gwanda, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 735 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7694 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8030 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days