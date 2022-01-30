Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean woman secures history-making scholarship

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:16hrs | Views
Nobandile Mutseyekwa, a Zimbabwean who holds a degree in sports management, has made history by becoming the first-ever recipient of a scholarship from the European Sponsorship Association (ESA).

ESA runs a prestigious diploma programme focusing on the sponsorship aspect of sports management, which they recently listed on a scholarship programme.

Only one scholarship is being given per year, and this year Mutseyekwa is the recipient.

In a statement, the association described her as a passionate sports management professional.

"During her final year of a sport management degree, Nobandile enjoyed a work placement with Faversham Town Football Club, helping recruit sponsorship for their stadium expansion project, which introduced her to the world of sponsorship and sport marketing, and fuelled her passion for event management," the association said.

Mutseyekwa is among the few black people who are making inroads in the white-dominated field.

She told The Sunday Mail that she relishes the opportunity and will seek to make the most out of it.

"This is a very humbling experience for me to be the inaugural recipient of this globally sought-after opportunity.

"I will be serving as an ESA ambassador and being Zimbabwean, l will definitely pursue opportunities for my country as l will be interacting with people with great reputations in the sports sponsorship and marketing domains," she said.

Her father, Mr Fungai Mutseyekwa, said: "Nobandile demonstrated a passion for sports from a very early age and was even more up-to-date with the goings-on at Arsenal Football Club (in England) than me. She has even had the opportunity of doing part-time jobs there in a few instances and has done the same with brands like Red Bull and Puma."

Mutseyekwa joins a list of trailblazing Zimbabweans who are breaking new ground on the global stage.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7699 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days