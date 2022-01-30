Zimbabwean woman secures history-making scholarship

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Nobandile Mutseyekwa, a Zimbabwean who holds a degree in sports management, has made history by becoming the first-ever recipient of a scholarship from the European Sponsorship Association (ESA).ESA runs a prestigious diploma programme focusing on the sponsorship aspect of sports management, which they recently listed on a scholarship programme.Only one scholarship is being given per year, and this year Mutseyekwa is the recipient.In a statement, the association described her as a passionate sports management professional."During her final year of a sport management degree, Nobandile enjoyed a work placement with Faversham Town Football Club, helping recruit sponsorship for their stadium expansion project, which introduced her to the world of sponsorship and sport marketing, and fuelled her passion for event management," the association said.Mutseyekwa is among the few black people who are making inroads in the white-dominated field.She told The Sunday Mail that she relishes the opportunity and will seek to make the most out of it."This is a very humbling experience for me to be the inaugural recipient of this globally sought-after opportunity."I will be serving as an ESA ambassador and being Zimbabwean, l will definitely pursue opportunities for my country as l will be interacting with people with great reputations in the sports sponsorship and marketing domains," she said.Her father, Mr Fungai Mutseyekwa, said: "Nobandile demonstrated a passion for sports from a very early age and was even more up-to-date with the goings-on at Arsenal Football Club (in England) than me. She has even had the opportunity of doing part-time jobs there in a few instances and has done the same with brands like Red Bull and Puma."Mutseyekwa joins a list of trailblazing Zimbabweans who are breaking new ground on the global stage.