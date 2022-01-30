Mutsvangwa claims she has opened up media spaces

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Second Republic is embracing everyone in its development trajectory and this had led the Government to enact sound media policies that have seen the opening up of media spaces, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has said.Officiating at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Community News (ZCN) 2021 awards in the capital on Friday, Minister Mutsvangwa said:"These awards come at a time when my Ministry last year licensed several community radio stations and newspapers as we listened to growing concerns of the media industry to open up the media space."As part of efforts to promote access to information by all, the Government has in recent years issued several community newspaper, radio and private television station licences," she said.Minister Mutsvangwa challenged the media to play its watchdog role as the fourth estate and expose the ills of society.She urged the media to desist from engaging in corruption as unethical conduct negatively affects the industry.Minister Mutsvangwa implored media owners to deal decisively with cases of sexual harassment at the work place."In the past few months, we have heard of reports of journalists soliciting for bribes, receiving brown envelopes and the prevalence of sexual harassment in the newsrooms. This corruption is not good at all for the media as it puts you in questionable standing in the eyes of society. The media sector loses respect and its image is left in tatters because of a few bad apples."I want to appeal to media owners to take cases of sexual harassment seriously and put in place measures that ensure newsrooms are safe places to work in for both male and female journalists."She said the media is an important arm in the governance of the country, as it plays the role of the fourth estate after the executive, judiciary and the legislature."It is against this background that we want to appeal to you, ladies and gentlemen, to also desist from facilitating or promoting the commission of a crime. This highly unethical conduct kills your professionalism and batters the respect due to you as society begins to frown on you," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Some of the award winners included boxer Charles Manyuchi and Zimpapers journalists Washington Gwanzura, Yvonne Tivatye and arts correspondent Yeukai Karengezeka.Gospel artiste Minister Michael Mahendere and Dynamos Football Club also received awards.