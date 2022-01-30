Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutsvangwa claims she has opened up media spaces

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:18hrs | Views
THE Second Republic is embracing everyone in its development trajectory and this had led the Government to enact sound media policies that have seen the opening up of media spaces, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Officiating at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Community News (ZCN) 2021 awards in the capital on Friday, Minister Mutsvangwa said:

"These awards come at a time when my Ministry last year licensed several community radio stations and newspapers as we listened to growing concerns of the media industry to open up the media space.

"As part of efforts to promote access to information by all, the Government has in recent years issued several community newspaper, radio and private television station licences," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa challenged the media to play its watchdog role as the fourth estate and expose the ills of society.

She urged the media to desist from engaging in corruption as unethical conduct negatively affects the industry.

Minister Mutsvangwa implored media owners to deal decisively with cases of sexual harassment at the work place.

"In the past few months, we have heard of reports of journalists soliciting for bribes, receiving brown envelopes and the prevalence of sexual harassment in the newsrooms. This corruption is not good at all for the media as it puts you in questionable standing in the eyes of society. The media sector loses respect and its image is left in tatters because of a few bad apples.

"I want to appeal to media owners to take cases of sexual harassment seriously and put in place measures that ensure newsrooms are safe places to work in for both male and female journalists."

She said the media is an important arm in the governance of the country, as it plays the role of the fourth estate after the executive, judiciary and the legislature.

"It is against this background that we want to appeal to you, ladies and gentlemen, to also desist from facilitating or promoting the commission of a crime. This highly unethical conduct kills your professionalism and batters the respect due to you as society begins to frown on you," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Some of the award winners included boxer Charles Manyuchi and Zimpapers journalists Washington Gwanzura, Yvonne Tivatye and arts correspondent Yeukai Karengezeka.

Gospel artiste Minister Michael Mahendere and Dynamos Football Club also received awards.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7699 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8035 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days