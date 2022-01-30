Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Buses invade Centenary Park

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:19hrs | Views
UNSCRUPULOUS long distance bus operators have taken advantage of the Bulawayo City Council's neglect of the Centenary Park by turning it into an illegal pick-up and drop-off point for passengers.

Years of neglect has seen the park turning into a pale shadow of its former self, with the local authority failing to maintain it.

A number of recreational facilities within the park have long been non-operational, with the only facility that is operational being the Amphitheatre which occasionally hosts funerals and  memorial services.

A visit to the Centenary Park by a Sunday News crew revealed that even bus operators have taken advantage of this neglect and turned the facility into an illegal bus rank.

However, the local authority has claimed that they have not neglected the park, instead citing unavailability of funds for their lack of maintaining the facility.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, the local authority's corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said while they have an annual budget allocation for the rehabilitation of the Centenary Park and other recreational facilities in the city, this was subject to residents paying their financial obligations.

She, however, said for 2022 they had reduced their allocation for the city's parks from $23 million in 2021 to $18 million.

"Council always budgets for these Recreational Centres annually.

In 2021 council budgeted US$1,3 million or Zimbabwe Dollar equivalent towards refurbishment of Recreation Centres. In the 2022 budget, US$2 million has been earmarked for the same purpose.

There is always a set budget every year for the City's Parks but because of lack of funding council is not able to attain its set targets. The set budget amount for 2021 was $23 million and for 2022 the budget is $18 million.

These budgets are a projected amount which is required by council to refurbish these centres and titivate the Parks," said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the amount budgeted was a hold on vote and council expected to collect the money from residents and other stakeholders as they settle their financial obligations.

"Lack of adequate funding has resulted in council failing to carry out planned wholesome refurbishment of these recreational facilities and centres.

The City of Bulawayo is doing its best under the circumstances to maintain these facilities and ensure that they serve their purpose.

Refurbishment of some recreation centres and titivation of Parks is part of council's plans for year 2022.

However, accomplishment of these plans depends on availability of funding.

"Plans are in place to engage Central Government for resource support especially for the bigger projects that require capital funding. There are also plans in place to recruit more staff to complement the existing depleted labour force and this will go a long way in improving the state of our parks and recreational centres.

"For now, council has budgeted for the procurement of equipment and recruitment of staff to assist in the management of these facilities. Refurbishment is done in phases due to limited capital funding and further development partners and well-wishers are being engaged.

The city also has Planned Maintenance programmes which are ongoing," said the council spokesperson.

Mrs Mpofu said the local authority was encouraging partnerships where a number of Memorandums of Understanding can be done for instance with other partners such as Mambira Foundation and Future Foundation who have offered to refurbish Mzilikazi and Vulindlela recreation centres.


Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Buses, #Centenary, #Park

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7700 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8035 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days