Gun shots at nightclub

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:19hrs | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo is suspected to have discharged a firearm, sending dozens of patrons at a local nightclub scurrying for cover following an altercation with another man.

However, police indicated that they had not received the report.

This reporter witnessed the incident which happened in the car park of the popular nightspot.

The reporter witnessed security guards at the nightspot trying to calm down the man only identified as Gibby.

The man later drove off in a car - a Nissan Sunny Box (Reg number withheld) after he had pulled the gun and threatened to shoot everyone on sight.

The man, clad in white, ripped jeans and a vest got into a physical altercation with another man before he got into his car and drew the weapon.

This was after security guards who seemed to be well-acquainted with him tried several times to restrain and calm him down.

After he pulled his gun, he began shouting: "I'll shoot you all.

I will shoot everyone.

Don't come near me.

I'll shoot you."

Fearing for the general public, one security guard tried to wrestle the gun out of his hands but failed and let go.

"After that, ‘Gibby' seemed to have been more agitated and as he waved his weapon around, he shot into the ground before getting into his car and sped off," a witness added.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nkosiphile Dube, who is being sought in connection with theft of 9 071 litres of diesel, valued at US$12 245,85, which was meant for a road rehabilitation programme in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen the fuel while he was the Bubi Rural District Council engineer responsible for the road rehabilitation programme, during the period extending from October 2021 to January 2022.

Source - The Sunday News
