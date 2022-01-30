Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders chairman to update members on mining venture

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2022 at 08:19hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS Football Club chairman, Johnfat Sibanda is expected to update the club's members on the mining project when he addresses the Bosso Annual General Meeting at the clubhouse this morning.

It will be the first time that Sibanda makes a presentation to the Highlanders members as chairman of Amahlolanyama after he floored Kenneth Mhlophe in last year's elections.

The first few months of his chairmanship were a bumpy ride as financial problems saw players and the secretariat going for months without getting paid.

Sibanda heaved a huge sigh of relief when Highlanders received a three-year sponsorship deal from Sakunda Holdings in September last year.

In terms of the deal, Sakunda are pouring in US$890  000 annually for three years into Highlanders and their rivals Dynamos.

The funds are covering day-to-day operations, salaries for players as well as the technical team together with the secretariat.

Bosso and DeMbare also got US$60 000 for signing players, which they could only use during the January transfer window.

Prior to the coming in of Sakunda, internet service providers, Utande had also provided Highlanders with ZWL$3,6 million for players' salaries for six months, from September 2021 to the end of February this year.

The coming on board of Sakunda has allowed Highlanders some breathing space and given the club leadership an opportunity to plan for life without a sponsor.

At the end of 2020, Highlanders were awarded a mining claim in Inyathi, Matabeleland North province.

Bosso have, however, not started any mining activity at the claim as they were still working on the paperwork.

Sunday News Sport has it on good authority that the club should be issued with a licence to start mining in the coming weeks, which provides Bosso with alternative revenue streams.

"All the documentation needed has been secured, what is required is the mining licence, which should be obtained anytime from now,'' said a source.

Sibanda, however, faces a hard time from members over the poor performance of the Bosso first team as Highlanders have lost two and drawn one in the three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches played so far in the 2021/22 season.

Bosso are languishing in 16th place with just a point.

They are only better, on goal difference than Tenax and Bulawayo City who also have a point each.

Coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu only managed to sign three players, goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, former captain Rahman Kutsanzira and striker Stanley Ngala as he looks at getting his team out of the relegation zone.

Sibanda declared at the start of the season that Bosso were gunning for the championship but they are already eight points from top of the log Manica Diamonds.

Amahlolanyama are trailing Ngezi Platinum Stars by seven points and have a five point deficit compared to FC Platinum, Dynamos and Triangle.

Donald Ndebele, whose tenure as treasurer is coming to an end is expected to present the audited financial statements, which should indicate that for the first time in years, Highlanders are not in arrears.

For years, Highlanders members were used to presentations of gloomy financial statements with the club continuously in the red.

Aspiring candidates for the two positions to be contested next Sunday will get an opportunity to address the Highlanders members at the end of the AGM.

Fiso Siziba and Babongile Sikhonjwa are contesting for the post of vice-chairman while for the treasurer, Xolisani Moyo is going up against Busani Mthombeni.

Source - The Sunday News
